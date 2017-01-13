TNA Announces Monster’s Ball Match, Don West Working With TNA Again (Video), Impact Tapings Update

– As seen below, Don West is returning to TNA to help move some merchandise with a big online sale this coming Monday:

– After last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, the next set of TNA TV tapings will take place from March 2nd through March 9th. It appears the March 2nd episode will air on a slight tape delay.

– Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Monster’s Ball match has been confirmed for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode: