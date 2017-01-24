TNA Genesis Matches Set For This Thursday (Video)
Above is a promo for this week’s TNA Genesis-themed edition of Impact Wrestling. The following matches have been announced:
* Fatal 5 Way: Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Caleb Conley vs. TNA X Division Champion DJZ
* Monster’s Ball: Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary
* 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Bobby Lashley vs. World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards
30 Minutes…1 #WorldChampion– who will it be? It all goes down Thurs at #Genesis. Read more-
HERE: https://t.co/Smj4s7kHZ3 pic.twitter.com/XgU0jLccIL
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 23, 2017
We crave violence.. thirst for pain.. hunger for blood.. 3 more days, Blue.. #IMPACTonPOP #RedVsBlue #Genesis #MonstersBall #DemonAssassin pic.twitter.com/wLkpOPRSSl
— The Demon Assassin (@TNA_Rosemary) January 24, 2017
4 Way X Division Match Turned 5 Way?! @CalebKonley added to Thursday's match at #Genesis.
READ MORE: https://t.co/4dP4byiXHl pic.twitter.com/xITSUEGhFL
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 24, 2017