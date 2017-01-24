TNA Genesis Matches Set For This Thursday (Video)

Above is a promo for this week’s TNA Genesis-themed edition of Impact Wrestling. The following matches have been announced:

* Fatal 5 Way: Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Caleb Conley vs. TNA X Division Champion DJZ

* Monster’s Ball: Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary

* 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Bobby Lashley vs. World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards