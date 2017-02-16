TNA Impact Preview, A Day In The Life Of Allie, Jeff Jarrett In The UK

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature Eddie Edwards looking for revenge on Davey Richards, Moose & Brandi Rhodes vs. Crazzy Steve & Knockouts Champion Rosemary, Laurel’s bachelorette party and Braxton Sutter’s bachelor party, The Hardys trying to capture tag team gold in Mexico, a surprise blast from World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley’s past and more. Below is a teaser for tonight:

– Jeff Jarrett and officials from Anthem Entertainment are in the UK this week for business meetings related to the Impact product. Jarrett indicated on Twitter that he was also going for GFW business.

– Below is the latest “A Day In The Life” video from TNA, featuring Allie’s journey from the makeup room to the Knockouts locker room: