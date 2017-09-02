impact-wrestling2

TNA Impact Preview For Tonight, A Day In The Life Of Moose (Video)

Published On 02/09/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is the opening video for tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode:

– Tonight’s Impact will feature Mahabali Shera vs. Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway, a celebration for new X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Robbie E vs. Aron Rex, Eddie Edwards vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley and more.

– The latest “Day In the Life” video features Moose, as seen below:

