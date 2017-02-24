TNA Impact Viewership Down For This Week

This week’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the much-hyped wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness in the main event slot, drew 275,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 325,000 viewers.

You can see this week’s “Impact In :60” video above.

This week’s show ranked #133 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #122.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: