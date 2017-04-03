TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown Spoilers and Photos – Who Got A TNA Contract?

On Saturday, TNA taped its annual One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Courtesy of PWInsider.com, here are spoilers from the event.

– Jeremy Borash introduces the show as 8 prospects will face 8 Impact stars. The winners will meet in an 8 woman tag match at the end of the show. Gail Kim is introduced. She says she isn’t participating, but she’s excited to see the action. Jeremy Borash introduces the competitors one by one and who they will face. He mentions that two prospects are “Wild Cards” as they have wrestled for the company before. Each prospect gets a chance to speak and tell why they are here. Jeremy Borash also mentions that Rachael Ellering is the final prospect, but that she was being tended to by the trainers after a backstage incident.

The prospects/wildcards are: KC Quinn, Leva Bates, Amanda Carolina Rodriguez, Alisha, MJ Jenkins, Santana Garrett, Rebel, and Rachael Ellering

– Angelina Love def. KC Quinn (Florida indy talent Brandi Lauren)

– Leva Bates def. Allie after Sienna interfered

– Diamante (with LAX) def. Amanda Carolina Rodriguez. Diamante is Florida indy talent Angel Rose

– Rosemary def. MJ Jenkins

– Alisha def. Sienna after Allie provides a distraction

– Wildcard: Santana Garret def. Brandi Rhodes

– Wildcard: ODB def. Santana Garrett

– Main Event: Leva Bates, Alisha, Santana Garret, and ODB def. Laurel Van Ness, Rosemary, Angelina Love, and Diamante. Alisha pins Laurel Van Ness to win.

Post-match: Eddie Edwards comes out and congratulates his wife. He mentions how much he appreciates her putting up with him.

He introduces Karen Jarrett who offers Alisha a contract. Alisha signs and is an official part of the Impact roster.

Third prospect for #Knockouts PPV is ACR (Amanda Carolina Rodriguez) @AMANDAxCR . She faces Diamante (sp?) Aka Angel Rose. #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/vIJFHHkrEE — Andrew Twiss (@ATwiss99) March 4, 2017