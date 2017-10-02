impact-wrestling2

TNA TV Wedding Announced, Impact Recap Video And Preview For Next Week, Hardcore Abyss Matches

Published On 02/10/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Above is the recap video from last night’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode and below is a preview for next Thursday:

– The wedding between Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness has been announced for the February 23rd edition of Impact. They are billing it as the most controversial wedding in history.

– TNA looks at Abyss’ most hardcore matches in this new Fight Network Flashback:

