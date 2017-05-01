TNA Wrestler Announced For WWE UK Tournament, Baron Corbin Talks John Cena, Fans On WWE NXT

– Below is video from this week’s Talking Smack with Baron Corbin talking about John Cena. Corbin says Cena’s game is part-time and Cena can’t beat him with half of his eggs in his basket. Corbin says a lot of people have had the big moments Cena has had but their time came to an end also. Corbin says when you’re part-time, you can’t beat him.

– As seen below, 67% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE NXT special a thumbs up with over 4900 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2017

– WWE just announced that TNA regular Mark Andrews will be working the UK Title tournament later this month. They wrote the following on Twitter: