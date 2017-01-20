TNA Wrestling Name Being Dropped, Knockout No Longer With Impact Wrestling

– Anthem Sports & Entertainment have apparently made the decision to drop the name “TNA” and will be calling the product just Impact Wrestling moving forward.

The belief is that the name “TNA” has a negative connotation and Anthem wants to move away from that. Other slight changes are expected to be made as Anthem settles into the company as the new owners.

– Marti Belle is no longer with TNA as her contract expired, according to PWInsider.

Mariti hasn’t been used since the August TNA television tapings. The reason she isn’t with the company is because her contract simply expired and the company didn’t renew it.