TNT Exec Discusses AEW, Latest Update On Britt Baker

– In an interview with Variety.com, WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer chief content officer and TBS/TNT/TrutTV president Kevin Reilly said the following about AEW on TNT’s potential:

“All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is going to be a sleeper. It’s very counter-intuitive to launch a new league at the height of the WWE. But I have a lot of reasons why it makes sense where the opportunity is. We’re not taking down the WWE but I think this is going to be surprising.”

– Britt Baker announced on social media that she has recovered from a concussion suffered at Double or Nothing: