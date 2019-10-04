TNT President and Vince Russo Comment On NXT vs. AEW

– TNT President Kevin Reilly commented to Variety.com about AEW Dynamite outdrawing WWE NXT on Wednesday night:

”This is a league that at its core is created by wrestlers for wrestling fans and I am incredibly energized by the enthusiastic embrace the fans have given to the AEW talent and experience. AEW won the night with a high quality, incredibly engaging, sports-centric show that will continue with a seamless partnership between AEW and TNT.”

– Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on the company congratulating AEW for the success of Dynamite: