Toilet Trouble On WWE Game Night (Video), Neville Removed From Intro, Chad Gable

– Above is the latest episode of WWE Game Night with hosts Heath Slater and referee John Cone. This episode features Curtis Axel, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss playing a game of Toilet Trouble.

– Neville has been removed from the intro to WWE 205 Live, beginning with the episode that aired this past Tuesday night. We’ve noted how the WWE future of The King of The Cruiserweights is up in the air as he’s unhappy with his several factors, including how he’s been booked, missing out on royalties after his Kickoff pre-show match was left off the WrestleMania 33 DVD and more. It was reported that Neville was also frustrated with life on the road with WWE, and that he’s been “miserable” since January of this year. Neville has pushed for his WWE release as he wants to make a name on the indies but at last word WWE had not granted the release. Neville’s profile remains on the WWE roster page as of this writing.

– Chad Gable issued the following Twitter warning to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos yesterday. No word yet on when Gable and Shelton Benjamin will get their title shot but it could come on an upcoming SmackDown episode as The Usos are set to face RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at WWE Survivor Series.