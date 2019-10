At Friday’s WWE UK TV tapings, Tom Phillips started his new role as play by play announcer for the brand with Nigel McGuinness providing color commentary. Phillips is replacing Vic Joseph who is now the play by play announcer for RAW.

Tom Phillips on commentary with Nigel McGuinness #NXTUKBrentwood pic.twitter.com/S4wSuwIvl7 — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) 4 October 2019