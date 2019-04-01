Tommaso Ciampa Issues Statement Regarding His Status With WWE

Tommaso Ciampa released the following statement regarding his in-ring status with WWE:

“In May of 2017 they told me that no one has ever had 3 major surgeries in a 12 week span and returned at a competitive level.

I returned to the most successful run of my career.

This week I should be preparing to walk into the main even of TakeOver: New York on WrestleMania weekend as the NXT Champion. This match meant more to me than anyone will ever understand.

The opportunity was taken away from me.

In March 2019 they told me that if I return then I will be on borrowed time.

To be continued…”