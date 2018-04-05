Tommaso Ciampa Issues Warning To Johnny Gargano, Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Tommaso Ciampa posted the following message on his official Twitter account ahead of his match with Johnny Gargano at Saturday’s Takeover: New Orleans event:

– Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans has been announced for next Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network. The match will be taped prior to Takeover: New Orleans.

