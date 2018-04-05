Tommaso Ciampa Issues Warning To Johnny Gargano, Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

– Tommaso Ciampa posted the following message on his official Twitter account ahead of his match with Johnny Gargano at Saturday’s Takeover: New Orleans event:

There is not a man on this planet that can do what I do quite the way I do it.

I am not a Paul Heyman guy.

I am not a chosen one.

I am not the next Daniel Bryan.

I am Tommaso Ciampa.

This Saturday, the world finds out… #ThisIsMyMoment pic.twitter.com/GqhDogp6QJ

— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) April 5, 2018