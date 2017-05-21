Tommaso Ciampa May Have Suffered A ‘Significant’ Injury, According To Triple H

#DIY is no more after NXT TakeOver: Chicago and even though Tommaso Ciampa’s heel turn went down perfectly, he may be out of action due to a significant injury.

During a Facebook Live interview with Cathy Kelley after the show, Triple H dropped some news while talking about the heel turn that went down to close the show.

“… I just walked by Tommaso Ciampa, who is furious about everything, but in the trainer’s room with what looks like a significant injury as well.”

He adds, “Which I think might have fueled some of where this is coming from.”

No official word on what it may be, but Ciampa did injure his ankle on Thursday at a house show.