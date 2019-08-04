Tommaso Ciampa Not Returning Soon?, Trish Stratus – Charlotte Flair Trash Talk

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about Tommaso Ciampa’s recovery from neck surgery:
He's got a long road ahead of him. He's recovering well but next spring or summer is more likely. https://t.co/DjuTu3HXoL
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 3, 2019
– Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair had a Twitter exchange to hype up their Summerslam match:
— Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 3, 2019
Are you really comparing the women of your era to the deepest women’s division that has ever existed? This is the greatest era of women’s wrestling, and I am the best of this era (and it’s not even close). https://t.co/fyAvOsPuXQ
— Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 3, 2019