Tommaso Ciampa Returns At WWE NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

As seen at Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the WWE Network, Tommaso Ciampa made his return to TV from injury by attacking Johnny Gargano with a crutch after losing to Andrade Almas in the main event for the NXT Title.

Ciampa suffered an injury at an NXT live event last year in Highland Heights, KY. Despite the injury, Ciampa wrestled at NXT Takeover: Chicago against Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match. Post-match, he attacked his tag team partner Johnny Gargano.

After the match, Ciampa attacked Gargano, turning into a villain and disbanding #DIY. It was later revealed that Ciampa had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and would await surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. It was recently reported that his surgery was successful, and the timetable for his return had been estimated for March 2018.