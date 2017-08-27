Tommaso Ciampa Undergoes Multiple Surgeries In 12 Weeks, Sasha Banks Featured On Canvas 2 Canvas

– NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has undergone three surgeries in just 12 weeks, all performed by Dr. Jeff Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

The first surgery was on his right ankle, the second was on his right shoulder, and the third was on his left shoulder. He is expected to be out for the rest of the year and the early months of 2018 as well.

12 weeks. 3 surgeries. 1 goal. The final block gets filled in when my mission is complete.. Thank you to Dr. Dugas, Kevin Wilk, and team! pic.twitter.com/evbrdVWH8h — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 26, 2017

– Artist Rob Schamberger portrays new Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in his latest painting for WWE Canvas 2 Canvas.