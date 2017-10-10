Tommy Dreamer Makes Big House of Hardcore Announcement

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer made an announcement on Facebook about his promotion House of Hardcore’s new relationship with the streaming video website Twitch:

OK

Alot going on last few weeks I’ve worked so hard to achieve this.

First at the New York Comic Con I announced an exclusive partnership with Twitch a press release will be coming but all contracts are signed. The channel is up and we will have new material weekly.

This is what I’ve wanted and passed on several deals to get.

I haven’t picked a day not Mondays or Tuesdays but we will have new content weekly.

The official LIVE airing starts November 18 HOH 35 PHILLY

But don’t stress November 17 St.James NY

cameras will be rolling there too and these shows are going to be stacked w/ loads of surprises.

This means I can now start having storylines and more talents have the ability to be seen & spotlighted.

This also means in 2018 more shows and yes FINALLY House of Hardcore Championships.

The Dec 2 Waukesha Wisconsin show HOH 36

will be broadcast as well.

Which leads me to having more House of Hardcore shows and due to popular demand I will be doing a House of Hardcore show over WrestleMania weekend. ( I have been against it but w/this new opportunity & everyone asking me about it timing is everything )

All wrestlers will be under contact to appear at numerous shows so storylines can continue. Once they are done they are free to go wherever they want or just hang out w/me and enjoy

NO POLITICS, NO BS, JUST WRESTLING

Tickets for Dec 2 will be on sale this week.

Matches will be announced tomorrow for all 2017 shows.

Thank you all for supporting me I feel this is a journey we have taken together and this is a huge step and bigger things to come and once I can explain more I will.

Thank you all so much

I love wrestling and I love you

