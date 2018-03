FSW’s The Mecca II has announced Sami Callihan, Teddy Hart, Kevin Kross, Reno Scum, Rocky Romero, Tommy Dreamer, Moose, OI4K, Hammerstone, Disco Inferno, Eli Drake will appear alongside Jushin Liger at their event on March 11th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ROH will be in Vegas that weekend for their Anniversary Show and PPV on Saturday.