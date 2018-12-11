Toni Storm On Which WWE Talent Has Potential To Become Best Wrestler In World

WWE NXT UK star Toni Storm was recently interviewed by Metro Sport to talk about a wide range of topics including who she thinks is the best wrestler in the world and who is the most underrated wrestler. Here are the highlights:

Best wrestler in the world:

“That is such a tough one right now! You’ve got the likes of Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor, but I’ll tell you who’s coming up right now who’s going to take that soon, Pete Dunne! I think he’s on his way to becoming the best in the world. He knows exactly what he’s doing, he’s an absolute professional and has been doing it since he was a kid. He’s just fantastic.”

Most underrated wrestler:

“I know it’s probably the obvious choice but my fiancee Chris Ridgeway is incredible, and he’s doing really well on the UK indie scene. He needs to be seen all over the world. I watch his stuff a lot, I had a match with him a few months ago and he is literally world class. It would be good if we could see his face a lot more.”