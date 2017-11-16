Tonight’s Impact Episode, Gail Kim on Her Career (Video), Make A Wish

– Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim will be making an announcement on tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode. Above is the new “Impact Countdown” teaser with the Impact Hall of Famer discussing her career.

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature the following matches & segments:

* Gail’s Knockouts Address

* Bobby Lashley and American Top Team appear

* Petey Williams vs. Global Champion Eli Drake

* Fallah Bahh vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III

* Sami Callihan and Impact Tag Team Champions oVe vs. The LAX

* Caleb Konley, Taiji Ishimori and X Division Champion Trevor Lee vs. Dezmond Xavier, Sonjay Dutt and Garza Jr.

– As seen below, Impact invited 100 Make-A-Wish Wish Family members to their TV tapings in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada last week:

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for inviting 100 wish family members to your awesome event! The families are having a smashing good time!!💫 pic.twitter.com/EBUcanNFsG — Make-A-Wish EO (@MakeAWishEO) November 11, 2017