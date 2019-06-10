Tonight’s Title Match On WWE RAW Is Now A Triple Threat Match

A title match and two segments have been made official for tonight’s episode of Raw taking place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

WWE announced last night that Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Revival. This bout is now a Triple Threat Match as WWE announced this afternoon that The Usos have been added to it.

Hawkins and Ryder became Raw Tag Team Champions by defeating The Revival on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff. They haven’t had a televised title defense since retaining against Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson on the Raw after WrestleMania 35.

A “Miz TV” segment with Samoa Joe is also set, and Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will celebrate “The Best in the World”‘s triumph over Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown

Rey Mysterio relinquished the United States Championship to Samoa Joe last week, with Mysterio giving up the title due to a shoulder injury. Mysterio won the title from Samoa Joe at WWE Money in the Bank, though Joe’s shoulder was up when he was pinned.

Before McMahon pinned Reigns at Super ShowDown, McIntyre hit Reigns with the Claymore Kick when the referee wasn’t looking. Reigns will face McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23.