Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling, Knockouts Talk Return (Video), Upcoming Special Impact Episodes

– Brooke Tessmacher made her TNA return at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings and in the video below, other current Knockouts discuss the return without naming Brooke:

– Based on the recent TNA tapings, it appears the January 26th episode will be the Genesis 2017 show while the February 2nd and February 9th episodes will have the “Open Fight Night” themes.

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will feature The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary calling out Jade, Mike Bennett vs. Braxton Sutter and Ethan Carter III vs. Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.