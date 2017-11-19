Tonight’s WWE 365 Premiere, The Miz & Baron Corbin Hype Match, Andrade Almas

.@FightOwensFight had one goal in mind as he prepared to compete at #WrestleMania 33! #WWE365 premieres TONIGHT on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/c37F564q4Y
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 19, 2017
– Above is a new preview for tonight’s WWE 365 premiere on the WWE Network after Survivor Series goes off the air. As noted, the premiere episode will focus on Kevin Owens.
– New WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas tweeted the following today on his big win over Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: WarGames” last night:
This is my time! This is my moment!! #Tranquilo #latinblood #ElIdolo #muñeca #thenewchampion @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UFuzRd1Dx0
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) November 19, 2017
– WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz took to Twitter and wrote the following on their big champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series:
Every accolade is a trophy.
Every title is a paycheck.
But I’m just going to beat up @mikethemiz. Because I can. And because I want to. #SurvivorSeries
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 19, 2017
The Miz? A-List
Baron Corbin? B-Rate#ICTitle? Prestigious#USTitle? Languishing#SurvivorSeries? My night. #Raw
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 19, 2017