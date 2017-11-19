Tonight’s WWE 365 Premiere, The Miz & Baron Corbin Hype Match, Andrade Almas

– Above is a new preview for tonight’s WWE 365 premiere on the WWE Network after Survivor Series goes off the air. As noted, the premiere episode will focus on Kevin Owens.

– New WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas tweeted the following today on his big win over Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: WarGames” last night:

– WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz took to Twitter and wrote the following on their big champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series: