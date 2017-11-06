Tonight’s WWE Ride Along (Video), WrestleMania 34 Ticket Party Details, WWE Stock

– As noted, tonight’s WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature The Hardys in one car and Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas in another car. Above is a preview with The Hardys singing “If I Ever Fall In Love Again” by Boyz II Men.

– WWE stock was up 1.36% today, closing at $26.74 per share. Today’s high was $26.77 and the low was $26.00.

– There will be a WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Field in New Orleans on Thursday, November 16th at 5:30 local time. This will take place one night before WrestleMania 34 tickets go on sale to the general public. The party is free and open to the public, featuring autograph signings, live WWE NXT matches and more. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Charlotte Flair, Mark Henry and Mickie James are being advertised to appear. You can register for the event at the link below: