Tony Khan Addresses Cody Rhodes Bump and Other Topics

Tony Khan spoke with media after the AEW Full Gear in Baltimore. Here are the highlights.

* There was talk of stopping the Cody vs. Jericho match after Cody took a nasty bump onto the entrance ramp. Dr. Michael Sampson (the same doctor who saved Jerry Lawler’s life when he had a heart attack during RAW) examined Cody and determined he was well enough to continue.

* Judges will possibly be used in future title matches.

* Khan has no plans to be an on-air character.

* Khan confirmed Double or Nothing II for Las Vegas in May. All Out will remain in Chicago and there will be another PPV in the first quarter of 2020.

* AEW hopes to run in Canada and the UK next year.

* It was the Young Bucks that pushed for the Rock and Roll Express appearances.

* Khan addressed the reported incident between Jimmy Havoc and Excalibur. Khan downplayed it by saying they just “scrapped around” and joked that it was a “draw at best.”

* Khan confirmed Chris Jericho and Sammi Guevara vs. SCU for for the AEW tag titles and Hangman Page vs. PAC on this week’s Dynamite.

– AEW is very pleased with the TV viewership and said the numbers doubled expectations.