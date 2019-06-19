Tony Khan Praises Steve Austin, Andrade’s Auntie Dies

– AEW president Tony Khan recently recorded an interview on Steve Austin’s podcast and had this to say about Austin:

Thank you @steveaustinbsr for having me on your show. Everyone at @AEWrestling worked hard to make Double or Nothing a success; we did big numbers thanks to our great fans + the fact Steve Austin loved the PPV, to me that’s the highest praise you can get in the wrestling business pic.twitter.com/hPOjbIGSkl — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2019

– Just over a week after his mother passed away, Andrade announced that his aunt has also died: