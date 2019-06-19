Tony Khan Praises Steve Austin, Andrade’s Auntie Dies

– AEW president Tony Khan recently recorded an interview on Steve Austin’s podcast and had this to say about Austin:
Thank you @steveaustinbsr for having me on your show. Everyone at @AEWrestling worked hard to make Double or Nothing a success; we did big numbers thanks to our great fans + the fact Steve Austin loved the PPV, to me that’s the highest praise you can get in the wrestling business pic.twitter.com/hPOjbIGSkl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2019
– Just over a week after his mother passed away, Andrade announced that his aunt has also died:
Now my aunt, now you are with my mom, I love you!! Fam.. OROPEZA RIP🙏🏼 siempre en mi ❤️!!! pic.twitter.com/Wbr1brz7Or
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) June 19, 2019