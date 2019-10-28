Tony Khan Responds To Disappointed All Elite Wrestling Fans

Earlier today, AEW announced the first Dynamite broadcast for 2020. The announcement was met with criticism on social media for being “overhyped” with some fans comparing it to the “major” announcements that TNA/Impact Wrestling used to make. Tony Khan addressed the criticism with the following:

Jeff, let’s do our best not to toy with people’s emotions like this. We got people who aren’t near the Florida market all excited, now we have to come up with another huge announcement, one that affects all of our fans everywhere, to make it up to them. So that’s what we’ll do. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2019

AEW’s big announcement was a New Years Day show in Jacksonville? Ummm…..ok? Kind of a TNA level “big announcement”. — Jake Walsh (@JakeWalsh95) October 28, 2019

AEW need to be real careful with these "big announcements" that aren't that big or else they'll become a meme like TNA. — James Marsh as The Shape (@Jamesotron) October 28, 2019

Oh Well good for your Floridian fans but as for the rest of us: pic.twitter.com/kYbyc0GZZg — 🆃🆆🅸🅽🅽🆈 🍔🥓🎃 (@TyTwinny) October 28, 2019