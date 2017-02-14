Tony Nese WWE Return Latest, Cesaro Video From Recent Germany Trip, Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson

– Below is video from a promotional visit to Germany Cesaro made for WWE earlier this year:

– As noted, Tony Nese worked a WWE Main Event match on Monday in Las Vegas as he teamed with Drew Gulak to face Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. Nese had been out of action for just over a week with a foot injury. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Nese was just cleared to return to the ring on Monday.

– WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, seen below: