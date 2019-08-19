Tony Schiavone – AEW Update, New Wrestling Drama Announced

– As previously noted, Tony Schiavone has reportedly come to terms with AEW. PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE also had interest in Schiavone as late as Wednesday but he ended up taking the AEW deal on Thursday. Schiavone is expected to continue his obligations to Major League Wrestling as well.

– TVLine is reporting that Stephen Amell is starring in a wrestling-themed drama entitled Heels which will be about a group of people chasing their dreams to become wrestlers. TVLine describes the show as the following:

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to (and just as hard to leave behind).

Amell will star as Jack, the charismatic villain — or heel — of the Duffy Wrestling Association. Outside the ring, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire.

The show is expected to have eight episodes and air on the Starz network.