Here are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week:

1. 2018 Royal Rumble for the fourth straight week

2. Mixed Match Challenge week five

3. NXT from 2/14

4. Photo Shoot with Kurt Angle

5. Ride Along with Elias, Balor, Gallows and Anderson

6. 2017 Elimination Chamber

7. 205 Live from 2/13

8. NXT Takeover Philadelphia

9. WWE 24 WrestleMania Orlando

10. Mixed Match Challenge week four