Top Four Matches For This Year’s WrestleMania

Following last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, the following are the top four matches for WrestleMania 34:

* Universal Title Match: Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.