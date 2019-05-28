Top Indy Star Reportedly Rejects AEW Offer

SoCalUncensored.com is reported that top indy wrestling star Joey Ryan has turned down an AEW contract offer.
“We have confirmed with multiple sources that Joey Ryan has turned down a contract offer from All Elite Wrestling,” the report reads.
Ryan is expected to make an announcement regarding his future on Thursday:
This Thursday, May 30th in SoCal, Joey Ryan will announce his future plans, contract status and the future of #BarWrestling.
