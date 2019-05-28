Top Indy Star Reportedly Rejects AEW Offer

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

SoCalUncensored.com is reported that top indy wrestling star Joey Ryan has turned down an AEW contract offer.

“We have confirmed with multiple sources that Joey Ryan has turned down a contract offer from All Elite Wrestling,” the report reads.

Ryan is expected to make an announcement regarding his future on Thursday:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR