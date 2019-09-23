Top Legends Announced For WWE RAW, Update On Goldberg – Dolph Ziggler

– Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have been announced for next week’s WWE RAW in Phoenix, AZ:

BREAKING NEWS: Two of the biggest names in the history of @WWE will be in Phoenix next Monday, when the Immortal @HulkHogan and the Nature Boy @RicFlairNatrBoy are special guests on #MizTV! Get your tix for the Season Premiere of Monday Night #RAW at https://t.co/IsKzWwh6iA pic.twitter.com/bzlDhP3ZUp — Talking Stick Resort Arena (@TSRarena) September 23, 2019

– Regarding the recent Bill Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler confrontation in Las Vegas, PWInsider.com noted the following:

“The expectation of those we’ve spoken to backstage is that the Bill Goldberg-Dolph Ziggler deal in Las Vegas is an angle to build to a Goldberg appearance, obviously.”