Top Legends Announced For WWE RAW, Update On Goldberg – Dolph Ziggler

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have been announced for next week’s WWE RAW in Phoenix, AZ:

– Regarding the recent Bill Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler confrontation in Las Vegas, PWInsider.com noted the following:

“The expectation of those we’ve spoken to backstage is that the Bill Goldberg-Dolph Ziggler deal in Las Vegas is an angle to build to a Goldberg appearance, obviously.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR