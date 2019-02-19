Top Match Pulled From Fastlane?, Latest Update On Abyss – WWE

– Local advertising in Cleveland, Ohio is no longer listing Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Fastlane PPV. The two are listed as being part of the show but no longer against each other.
– Former Impact Wrestling star Abyss began his new role as a WWE Producer on Monday. Shane Helms, who is also working as a Producer, posted a photo with Abyss on Twitter:
Ace Reporter Gregory Helms finally meets Joseph Parks! pic.twitter.com/dJVMABoq5a
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 19, 2019