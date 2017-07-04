Top Name Rumored To Be Moving To WWE RAW, Latest News On “Superstar Shakeup”

Regarding the “Superstar Shakeup” for this Monday’s RAW, Dave Meltzer of F4WONline.com reports that the original talk several months ago was to have Roman Reigns move to Smackdown Live and have AJ Styles move to RAW.

At this point, there are apparently no plans for Roman Reigns to move to Smackdown Live. AJ Styles is still strongly rumored to be the top move to RAW.

According to Meltzer, the New Day could be moving to Smackdown as a way to help boost Smackdown Live’s tag team division. Meltzer also speculated that Charlotte and Alexa Bliss could switch sides.

The Drifter and Andrade “Cien” Alamas are also expected to debut next week as part of the shakeup.