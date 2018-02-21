Top NJPW Talent Suffers Injury

NJPW issued the following:

EVIL fractures left orbital bone; will miss the Anniversary Series

During NJPW’s tour of Australia this past weekend, EVIL suffered a fracture to his left orbital bone. As a result of his injury, EVIL has been removed from the NJPW Anniversary series, and the Anniversary Event on March 6. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing EVIL on the upcoming tour, and appreciate your understanding. We are unable to give an exact return date for EVIL at this time, and cards will undergo changes to reflect his absence.