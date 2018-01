Top matches from New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 12 event at the Tokyo Dome will be airing on AXS TV tonight starting at 8 PM EST.

Those matches include IWGP Intercontinental champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Josh Barnett will be handling the commentary for the broadcast.