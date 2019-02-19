Top NXT Stars Debut On WWE RAW (Videos)

Triple H opened this week’s RAW by announcing several top NXT stars appearing on the show: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, and Aleister Black.
They meet again…#RAW #TagTeamChampions @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE are being harshly reacquainted with @WWENXT #NorthAmericanChampion @JohnnyGargano & #NXTChampion @ProjectCiampa on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/J3REQ2kdBK
THIS is what @KingRicochet is capable of! #RAW pic.twitter.com/JOI4qRcv8j
Prepare to witness the Monday Night #RAW debuts of @WWENXT's @KingRicochet @WWEAleister @JohnnyGargano & @ProjectCiampa TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Kn60rj9vJn
The first Black Mass on #RAW pic.twitter.com/zWU1vBg6Xd
