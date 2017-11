Per a report from Metro.uk, heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury told The Gazette that he’s hoping to take on WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 34 next year. Fury currently doesn’t have a boxing license but has promised his fans he’ll compete three times next year. He hasn’t competed since 2015 of November and is battling a doping case. He said the following:

“Hopefully I will be back in April. I’m looking at ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”