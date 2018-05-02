Top Star Headed Back To New Japan Pro Wrestling

Chris Jericho is in fact headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider.com is reporting that although Jericho has gone on record by stating in previous interviews that he was done working for the promotion, the former WWE Champion is expected to appear at this week’s Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, Japan to shoot an angle that will lead to his in-ring return at the Dominion event in Osaka next month.

He’ll likely be working against new IWGP Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito, who Jericho attacked during his last NJPW appearance in January.