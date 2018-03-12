Top Star Returning For WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Event

WWE will present the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble match will feature 50 WWE Superstars.

PWinsider.com is reporting that after the WWE contacted Chris Jericho to appear at the event, all signs point to him working the show. There’s no word yet on if this will be a one night return or the beginning of another run for him under the WWE banner.

WWE has already confirmed that the following talents will appear at the event:

John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Shinsuke Nakamura.