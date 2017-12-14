Top Stars Likely Leaving Impact Wrestling

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact Wrestling is pushing the intellectual property and freedom aspects in the sense that talent will be free to work many other places and not have to be exclusive to them while recruiting new talent.

The promotion is selling it that the talents can use Impact to help build their names and also can retain their intellectual property rights.

It is expected that Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III will leave when their contracts are up, and one or both will end up with WWE.