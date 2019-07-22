Top Two Matches Announced For WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

While the top matches will possibly change, the Golden 1 Center has announced Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the Hell in a Cell PPV on October 6th. The PPV takes place two days after WWE Smackdown’s premiere on FOX.
