Top WCW Star Filming For WWE?, Kurt Angle Talks Return At WWE TLC (Video), Daniel Bryan

– Above and below are new video blogs from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan creates Douglas fir tea from a tree on his property and then has some daddy-daughter time with Birdie Joe.

– Eric Bischoff was reportedly in New York City on Monday to work on a WWE-related project, according to PWInsider. No word yet on what that project is but we will keep you updated. On a related note, Bischoff tweeted about his “Bischoff on Wrestling” podcast returning after January 1st, 2018.

– Below is video from Sunday’s RAW Talk with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussing his return to the ring at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Angle admits he was wondering if he could survive the match as he’s 48 years old and not getting any younger. The RAW General Manager goes on to say the match was a lot of fun and he had the time of his life working it.