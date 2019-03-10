Top Wrestling Writer Gets Called Out By Nia Jax

Nia Jax has called out top wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com:

@davemeltzerWON is a piece of shit. The fact that u make statements about people’s health, when u have zero knowledge about it is ridiculous. If u do have access 2 superstars PERSONAL medical info, that is a HUGE violation of HIPAA & I’m sure that’s not the case. So shut ur mouth — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 9, 2019

While it’s unknown what Jax was specifically referring to, Meltzer recently reported that Alexa Bliss was injured again which Bliss denied. In addition to that, Meltzer has been publicly under fire for comments he made about Reigns’ leukemia battle:

Roman says his pill was oral Chemo and Dave says it wasn’t. Why does Roman lie so much about his medical history? pic.twitter.com/KczszxSdbi — VCR Wrestling (@VcrWrestling) March 9, 2019