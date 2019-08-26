Top WWE Legend Announced For RAW At MSG

WWE announced the following today:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be on hand to raise some hell when Monday Night Raw comes to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sept. 9.

Combination and individual event tickets for the back-to-back Raw and SmackDown LIVE shows are available now at ticketmaster.com.

The last time Monday Night Raw took place at MSG was Nov. 16, 2009, featuring John Cena & The Undertaker against Triple H & Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X against Chris Jericho & Big Show of JeriShow in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see The Texas Rattlesnake when the red brand returns to “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”