Top WWE NXT Star Not Cleared For NXT War Games PPV

According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, Johnny Gargano is not medically cleared to compete at the NXT War Games PPV due to a neck injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time and WWE announced the following regarding the injury:

Johnny Gargano will not be medically cleared to compete at NXT TakeOver: WarGames as a result of a neck injury suffered in an attack by Finn Bálor three weeks ago.

The news was broken by Ryan Satin on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

Although Gargano was not yet officially scheduled for action at TakeOver: WarGames, Satin speculated that Johnny Wrestling was destined to face Bálor at the WWE Network special event, which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Balor ambushed Gargano on the Oct. 23 edition of NXT, spiking Gargano head-first onto the entrance ramp with an elevated 1916 in a ghastly attack that sent shockwaves throughout the NXT Universe.

WWE.com will provide more information on Gargano’s condition as it becomes available.